Kim Woodburn has died aged 83.

The How Clean is Your House and Celebrity Big Brother star passed away on Monday (June 16) after a short illness.

Originally from Portsmouth, Kim became a household name as a cleaning expert, alongside Aggie MacKenzie.

The witty TV personality started her cleaning career in Liverpool, after home at 16 and working as a live-in cleaner for a local family.

Kim Woodburn arrives for the funeral of The Vivienne. | Danny Lawson/PA

A representative for the star said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness. Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.

"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."