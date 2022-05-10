There was no service, just a gathering of Katie's family, friends and those who wanted to pay their own respects to the 33-year-old whose body was found in the Forest of Gisburn several days after she went missing.
The fountain in Padiham's Memorial Park was transformed into a flower covered shrine and the numerous candles placed there were lit on Sunday evening.
1. Floral tributes, balloons, cards and candles have been placed in Memorial Park, Padiham in memory of Katie Kenyon
.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Floral tributes, balloons, cards and candles have been placed in Memorial Park, Padiham in memory of Katie Kenyon
.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Floral tributes, balloons, cards and candles have been placed in Memorial Park, Padiham in memory of Katie Kenyon
.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Floral tributes, balloons, cards and candles have been placed in Memorial Park, Padiham in memory of Katie Kenyon
.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard