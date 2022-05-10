.

Katie Kenyon: Moving photographs of floral tributes, cards and balloons placed in park in memory of the popular and much loved mum of two

A town came together on Sunday to lay dozens of floral tributes, pink star and heart shaped balloons and handwritten messages in memory of Katie Kenyon.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:30 pm

There was no service, just a gathering of Katie's family, friends and those who wanted to pay their own respects to the 33-year-old whose body was found in the Forest of Gisburn several days after she went missing.

The fountain in Padiham's Memorial Park was transformed into a flower covered shrine and the numerous candles placed there were lit on Sunday evening.

1. Floral tributes, balloons, cards and candles have been placed in Memorial Park, Padiham in memory of Katie Kenyon

.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Padiham
