It will be held next Friday (May 20th) at St Leonard’s Church, Padiham at 10:30am followed by burial at Burnley Cemetery A celebration of Katie’s life will be held afterwards at Rosegrove Unity Club.

Katie’s family have requested that everyone wears purple, which was Katie’s favourite colour, or anything colourful. And they have also asked that if anyone wants to bring flowers they are lilies as this was her favourite bloom.

Donations in Katie’s memory are being accepted for St Leonard’s Church.

Katie Kenyon's funeral will be held on Friday May 20th. A man has been charged with her murder and a trial is due to take place in November.

Announcing the details in a social media group set up for people to fund raise to help Katie’s children a spokesman for the family said: “Thank you to every single one of you for all the support, donations and love you have all given and are still giving.”