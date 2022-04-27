Detectives from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team have charged a man with the murder of missing mum Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow.

Katie’s family have been made aware and have asked people to respect their privacy.

He was arrested on the kidnap of the Burnley mum on Tuesday and then further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

While Katie has not yet been found, and the search for her is continuing, detectives are now working on the basis that she is sadly no longer alive.

The 33-year-old mum of two, from Padiham, was last seen at about 9.30am on Friday, April 22 when it is believed she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24.