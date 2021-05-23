Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper 'devastated' by coronavirus
TV presenter Kate Garraway said today her husband Derek Draper had been "devastated" by coronavirus
Former Chorley man Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March last year with coronavirus symptoms before having to be put into a coma.
Today (Sunday) the TV presenter gave an update on his condition to the BBC's Andrew Marr.
Kate said Derek came home from hospital on April 7, and added: "He is devastated by covid.
"He can't really move. His communication is very minimal"
She said there were some "up" moments and he had a lot of memories.
Kate added: "He's a long way from the Derek Draper you know, Andrew....
"But he's home and he is alive."