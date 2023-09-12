News you can trust since 1886
Kate Garraway reveals Chorley husband Derek’s "weird" new sympton as she expresses "how lonely" caring for him is

TV presenter Kate Garraway has spoken about the “very lonely and very difficult” time she has had caring for her Chorley husband, Derek Draper, as she provided an update on his condition.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
56-year-old Derek, a former political adviser who attended Southlands High School and Runshaw College, fell seriously ill with coronavirus in March 2020.

Despite now being virus-free, the Chorley local has suffered long-lasting damage to his organ, requiring daily care still, and in an interview with the Times over the weekend, his wife Kate has provided a further health update.

Speaking to the paper, Kate revealed: “He has also developed a ‘weird choking’ condition that no one understands. It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue.”

Kate Garraway has done a new interview about husband Derek Draper.
She explained that Derek’s inability to breathe out carbon dioxide or breathe in oxygen “is slightly poisoning his body all the time”.

Later on in the interview, the 56-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter opened up about the realities of caring for her husband, with whom she shares a daughter, Darcey, and a son, William.

Kate said: “I know I’m very lucky to have him alive. But yes, I’m also grieving. And also I don’t feel physically that strong.

Caring isn’t just emotionally draining but physically exhausting, and I’m aware of the toll it can take on me, just like millions of other carers.”

According to the Times, Kate only sleeps for around four hours most nights and has not taken a day off since he became sick.

Kate also told the newspaper: “Caring for someone you love is a privilege, and I will never give up, but I want to champion the cause that everyone in my position faces because I know people are drowning trying to navigate through the care system.

“We talk about a crisis but it is beyond crisis. It is very lonely and very difficult, and I at least do have that voice.”

The broadcaster has made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Derek battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both winning National Television Awards.

She was also recognised with an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity, with Derek joining her as she collected the award from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

