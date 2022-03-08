William Verden, of Lancaster, has a rare kidney disease and is currently being kept alive through dialysis. However, the 17-year-old has been told that he only has at most 12 months before dialysis will stop working.

His family, including mum Amy McLennan, launched a legal case asking that the youngster be allowed to receive a transplant. They launched an appeal seeking possible donors, with a number of people coming forward wanting to help.

A judge in the Court of Protection has today ruled that a transplant will be in William’s best interests.

William Verden.

Liz Davis the specialist medical treatment disputes and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Amy, said after the hearing: “Naturally as a parent all Amy wants is to offer her son the best chance in life; she strongly believes a transplant will give William this.

“This is an incredibly sensitive case which has prompted a really important discussion not only about William’s care but also about the wider issue of providing medical treatment to people with autism and learning disabilities.

“While the last few days and listening to the evidence has been tough for Amy and the rest of the family it was something they felt they had to do to try and safeguard William’s future.

“Strong legal arguments were put forward as to what is in William’s best interests.

“We’re pleased that the judge has ruled in William’s favour and understandably Amy and the family are overjoyed.

“We’ll continue to support Amy at this emotional time as the family now turn their attention to trying to find a suitable donor for William.”

Amy said: “We adore William and all we want is for him to live the best life he can. At present I firmly believe that this won’t be possible unless he can receive the care he desperately needs and deserves.

“Bringing a legal case isn’t something we ever wanted or thought we would need to do, however, William’s situation is critical and could mean the difference between life and death.

“All we have wanted was for him to be added to the transplant list and his treatment to be continued until a donor is found. I feel it’s the minimum he deserves and what any mum would do for their child.

“As a family we still struggle to comprehend why William’s case has gotten to this stage but this judgment is about trying to look to the future. What’s happened is in the past and we now need to focus on trying to find the crucial donor who can provide William with the best chance in life.

“We continue to be amazed by how many people have been touched by William’s story and remain ever so thankful to those who have expressed a wish to potentially become a donor or who have contacted us with messages of support.”

Kidneys are the most commonly donated organs by living people. Around 1,100 such operations are performed in the UK a year with a high success rate.