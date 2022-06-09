The display has been created by Pat Harrison of the Friends of Winckley Square (FoWs) and combines national and local information. It was created in recognition of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pat said: ”It will be a walk down memory lane for the baby boomers of the 1950s and a wonderful peek into the past for subsequent generations learning about the youth of their parents and grandparents.”

Seven massive display boards full of images and information can be viewed at the Central Methodist Church on Lune Street from Friday June 10 and the exhibition will continue until after Preston Arts Festival, which runs from June 10 -19.

Pat Harrison pictured with one of the exhibition boards

The themes of the display boards comprise: 1950s The Age of Optimism; The Queen is Crowned; Childhood; Baby Boomers – Teenage identity; Cinema an Era of Box Office Block Busters; Preston Guild 1952 and Winckley Square Handsome Buildings.

Pat said: “I thoroughly enjoyed researching the content and writing them.”

For Pat, it was a double walk down memory lane. Not only was she born in 1950, but she and husband Steve have, over the years, written hundreds of educational books and learning resources, many award-winning.

She said: “It is great to do projects like this once again.”

She hopes that the exhibition, which will appeal to all age groups, will in the future be of interest to local schools as a teaching and learning aid.

Pat said: “I’ve tried to put what was happening in Preston in the national context.”

So, for example, viewers can learn that when the NHS was created in 1948 the Preston and County of Lancaster Queen Victoria Royal Infirmary, which had opened in 1929, was renamed the Preston Royal Infirmary. When the ‘Golden Age of Hollywood’ is discussed there are references to local picture palaces including the Ritz, the New Victoria, the Palladium and the Savoy.

The boards were designed by Catriona Andrew, a graphic designer from Preston City Council's design and print centre.