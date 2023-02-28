Josh Richardson: Chorley man stuck in Bangkok hospital after horrific motorcycle crash leaves him in intensive care
A Chorley man is currently in intensive care at a hospital in Bangkok after a horrific motorcycle crash left him needing a ventilator to breathe.
Josh Richardson, 24, has only recently regained consciousness and started to speak after being admitted to hospital earlier this month. He had been enjoying a holiday in southeast Asia before the collision left him in intensive care.
He has since undergone several operations for the serious head injuries he sustained in the early hours of Friday, February 3. At the start of this year, the 24-year-old was in between jobs so decided to visit Thailand with a friend from university.
They had been in Thailand for less than 24 hours when tragedy struck. It is believed Josh went out on his moped for some food in the middle of the night. When his friend woke up the following morning, Josh was not there.
Family and friends have now come together for Josh and so far raised £17,834 to help with the medical bills. His father Jim is currently by his side while his mother Susan recently returned to the UK.
She said: “It was such terrible news when we heard what had happened. He is in a bad way and we flew out there to be with him as soon as we could. We’re not sure what’s going to happen and we’re so grateful for everything that people are doing back home - it means such a lot to our family.”
Josh played for Bradford Bulldogs ice hockey team during his university days and team manager Joanne Gibson has set up the GoFundMe to help him and his family with medical bills.
She told the Post: “We do not know what happened. All we know is that he has been knocked or fallen off his bike. Due to the nature of the accident it is possible that the insurance company may not cover the costs of his treatments and operations so I am asking people to please help where they can. However small the donation it’s really appreciated by the family.”
If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.