From now until Friday November 3, a selection of Joseph Holt food houses across the county will be dishing up a specially crafted child-friendly menu featuring a wide variety of mains and sides.

Among those involved are the Halfway House in Blackpool, the Water`s Edge in Lytham and the Tavern at the Mill in Thornton, as well as the the Bowling Green in Chorley.

Delicious dishes include classic crispy battered fish, creamy tomato and mascarpone pasta, mouthwatering buttermilk chicken and sizzling beef burgers.

The Bowling Green in Chorley and the Half Way House in Blackpool are included in the £3 deal

All served with a choice of vegetables and salads as well as a spud option of choice – such as chips, skinny fries, or mash.

Joseph Holt has been in the same family for six generations, over 174 years.

Paul Longmire, marketing manager for Joseph Holt, said: “Half term is a particular challenge for families.

"With the spiralling cost of living, treats and activities may be less available.