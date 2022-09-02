Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performances of ‘Les Dawson: Flying High at Lowther Pavilion by renowned Lancashire impressionist are the closing dates of a nationwide tour following Culshaw unveiling of the show at the Edinburgh Festival.

The show is on the Lowther stage on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, but all 450 tickets for each performance have now been eagerly snapped up.

Les Dawson: Flying High, written by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall and directed by Bob Golding, is an homage and celebration of the beloved and much-missed comedy legend, who made his him in Fylde and is commemorated with a statue on St Annes Promenade.

Join Culshaw as Les Dawson

Ahead of the Edinburgh run, Culshaw launched the show at the statue, accompanied by Dawson’s widow Tracy and daughter Charlotte.

He said at the time: “Les is a real hero of mine and the show will be a real celebration of Les’s comedy, but also his skill, flair and talent as a writer, and how those two worlds came together.”

Tracy said: “I’ve seen a preview of the show and Jon really is great. It’s lovely to see Les remembered in this way and I’m especially pleased Jon is from the north. The Lowther show on the tour will be really special. This area meant so much to Les and it will be like coming home.”

Jon Culshaw at Les Dawson's statue with Les' widow Tracy and daughter Charlotte

There’s still chance to see the show elsewhere

Culshaw completed 25 performances of the show at Edinburgh on August 25 and the national tour opens at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Thursday, September 22 and tickets are currently still available.

Other North West dates are Salford’s Lowry Theatre on September 24 and Liverpool Playhouse on November 19.

What have the critics said?