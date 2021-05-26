John soars to success in national photography competition

John's winning entry

Budding wild bird photographer John Cobham, was a winner in the competition run by homes and garden retailer Wilko.

John entered his picture of a wild male kestrel for the 2021 Wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition which ran earlier this year.

The judging panel were so impressed with the beautifully-captured image, that it was chosen to be one of the winning 12 entries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was awarded a £100 Wilko voucher and the photograph was selected as one of 12 images to be featured in the official 2022 Wilko Wild Bird calendar.

John said: “I couldn't believe I had won the competition.

"I've always been interested in photography and since being made redundant as a sales manager in the housing industry during the 2008 financial crash, it has really become a passionate hobby of mine.

"Wildlife and nature photography both feature heavily in my wide-ranging photography interests.

"This result will encourage me even more.”

Daniel Bingham, senior pets buyer for Wilko, said: “Each year that we run the Wild Bird competition, we are amazed at both the amount and the quality of entries that we get through.

"We are thrilled to see how many photography enthusiasts want to have their image included in the calendar and it’s always an incredibly tough job trying to narrow it down to just twelve.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the final printed calendar with the winning entries taking pride of place.

"We’d like to thank every single person who has entered the competition, especially John, whose image we were particularly impressed by.”