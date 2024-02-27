Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South African dancer and choreographer Johannes is this spring embarking on his third solo tour in as many years, visiting 38 theatres up and down the country.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who has been on the UK version of the show since 2018, is bringing his latest show 'House of Jojo' to the Opera House at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on May 17.

We sat down for a chat with Johannes, 38, ahead of his performance in Blackpool, take a look at all he had to say below:

How are you feeling about heading out on your third tour?

Johannes said: "It is exciting and I say that because I'm in a creative process right now with putting it all together and sitting down with a creative team and meeting the cast. I have to say that I'm proud that we've got such a diverse cast of people and talent because, when I look back three years ago to where we are now, it's incredible how the show has gone off to get its own credibility because now the talent that has walked through the doors this year is absolutely mind blowing."

Johannes on the House of Jojo artwork

Can you describe House of Jojo?

The TV star answered: "House of Jojo is my personal story once again but it has an opportunity to unveil the unconscious bias, to promote harmony and create space and further the agenda of inclusion.

"I like a show to reflect the times and I'm taking that opportunity with House of Jojo again to tell stories, to empower and inspire but most of all, I want to entertain the people, they need to know that they're coming to a party.

"I encourage everybody to dress up this time around because what I've realised in the past two years is that everybody walks out of the theatre with a bounce in their step and I say match that with a beautiful Swarovski number, dress up, put your hair, put on your heels, because we're about to have fun again and that's what House of Jojo is going to be about this year."

Your last shows were called Freedom and Freedom Unleashed, why is this one called House of Jojo?

Johannes explained: "I feel like I've come to this country and got to live my best life and it has given me a sense of confidence. Being here, I got my 'freedom', and that's my show and that's what I've always wanted to do, be able to dance to my own tune one day, because I've just been an artist working on other productions but now, I get to do my own thing and I've done it for the past two years and I just thought to myself, start housing all of this beauty.

"I've always dreamed of creating a show where anybody - anybody who's anybody that has got a passion of dance - could aspire to be a part of, and I feel like I have created a home for that. House of Jojo is going to house a lot of talent, a lot of an unseen and untapped talent that is out there and just has never had an opportunity to shine. I want industry kids to look at the show and aspire to be a part of it in the coming years."

Johannes attends his 'House Of Jojo' photocall at the London Palladium in June 2023. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Why do you want to draw attention to 'the unconscious bias' during your show?

Johannes replied: "This is the thing, so many people identify with the show because it does represent everybody. I say that because I've been part of productions in the past, where I’ve been the only black talent in the cast and I've always questioned why is that? I realised that it's lack of opportunity but it's also society imposing ideas on people or people growing up with certain ideas and thinking that the world is only black and white.

"I've always said it takes all sorts to make the world go round and what I've been able to do with dance - I've realised the power of dance to change people's minds, to change people's narratives and to remove the stigma."

Johannes cites the example of when he was in a Strictly couple with TV chef John Whaite in 2021- the first male same-sex pairing in the history of the UK show.

He explained: "When it comes to same sex partnerships, the fact that that has been taboo for all these years, and I know that I've been part of shining a light on that, and I know the world is a better place for it now because we did it. I want to keep inspiring people to be who they are and inspiring others to make space for them. I think that is the most important thing and yeah, that's the aim, honestly."

Johannes and John Whaite attend the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour - press launch' in January 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

How do you feel about bringing the show to Blackpool?

Johannes: "Blackpool is a vibe that will always be a vibe. I'm not just saying that. We all know that Blackpool is the mecca of ballroom dancing and I think that always sits in the back of my head because I've known about Blackpool before I even learnt about London. To learn that all the big dancing legends from around the world, they come to Blackpool, they know Blackpool, they've been to the seaside, they've had fish and chips, they know the culture- they’re so immersed so I have to say that...Blackpool for me feels like I'm going to go to a ball of Legends."

The South Africa born star added: “It's also the people because they understand the culture and they understand dance and they respect it. They respect it. So they cheer louder in Blackpool and I have to say that place, that venue is one of the most exquisite theatres I’ve been around. It's big but it hugs you in the most beautiful way when you're on stage and like I said, there's nothing like it, those people can party."

You were last in Blackpool for Strictly Come Dancing: did your experience in the town make you want to come back?

Johannes: "I’m grateful now that there's two things in my life that summon me to Blackpool because Strictly did that for many years but since I've been doing my show, I know I'm guaranteed a Blackpool visit once a year. I don't know, how would my life be if I didn't do that anymore.

"When you live in a city like me, Blackpool is one of those places that you just want to retreat [to] for the weekend... When it is hot -not when it's miserable, and it's raining and it's cold but when it's hot - it's the most loveliest place and there's a buzz around it and everybody is out.

"There's a vibe about Blackpool and I love coming back every year....I want to be dancing on that Blackpool floor again because there’s nothing like it."

Johannes dancing with his Strictly partner Annabel Croft during the latest series' Blackpool week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

How different is it coming to Blackpool with your solo show versus as part of an ensemble like Strictly?

Johannes: "It's exhilarating because like I said, I get to dance to my own tune, I get to dance to music and do dance genres that I probably wouldn't be able to do on Strictly Come Dancing because it's a sequence of of dances. my show allows me the opportunity to be me so that in itself is quite special. And I’m not blind to the fact that it doesn't happen for everybody. I'm very lucky to be able to headline my own show as a dancer."

Do you think young Johannes would ever believe that you'd be where you are now?

Johannes: "I wouldn't say that I knew that it would happen but I knew that I wished for something that felt like it. I've always thought, 'oh my gosh, how wonderful it would be' because as artists, we live for the applause don't we?

"I've always wanted to be able to share the gift of dance with other people because of the joy that it has brought me, so that's why I've stuck on it for such a long time.

"I am honestly blown away every time I...wake up in the morning and listen to music, dance, draw sketches for my costumes, and think is this a job? That for me still blows my mind, the pinch me moment.”

Johannes during rehearsals for his first live show "Freedom" in 2022 which also came to Blackpool. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Can you reveal anything about the costumes you're hoping to wear on tour?

Johannes: "I take pride in my drag, how I look, my appearance and I've always said, if I could win the lotto, I would be covered in Swarovski every single day. I absolutely love sparkle, I love everything that blings, I love fashion and this show is gonna get to explore all those interests of mine.

"I'm working with, a very good costume designer by the name of Tom Rogers... along with Ben London and if you've seen the work of these incredible individuals, you will know that I am going to be serving everything and more.

"Everyone was like ‘how many costume changes do you have in the show?’ I myself have lost count but I think the spectacle about it all is the fact that we can do it in such a short time and if they thought that it was too much last year. Well, this year, there's no holding back.”

Will any surprise guests be joining you for House of Jojo?

Johannes: "There will be surprise guests. People shouldn't think that they will be dancing or singing but these people are going to join me on stage... people that I’ve made friendships with in this country, people that I know that others would be excited to to see and hear from.

"An X Factor winner and a Voice UK winner will also be my singers in the show this year and I find that incredible as well, the talent that has showed up is beautiful."

The TV star added that his most special guests will be his mum, uncle and cousin, who are coming over from South Africa for his London shows but he wants to tempt them with a Lancashire trip too...

Johannes commented: "I hope to take mum to Blackpool as well whilst she's here, fingers crossed that she can stay for that long!"

Why should the people of Lancashire come see you in Blackpool?

Johannes: "If they want to have a good time they should get those tickets and it is a guaranteed - a variety dance show of fabulous, fabulous, fabulous costumes, lovely people. it's going to be a lovely night out. I encourage people to just come out and have fun because let's be honest how often do we just go out in the night and let our hair loose? Make that a date with a friend, come and sit down and come and party along with us."

And is there anything else exciting happening in the future?

Johannes: "I have to say, the most exciting thing is that my book has been auctioned for film so I'll be going in as an executive producer, and it's quite humbling to know that out of that memoir that I wrote - and I wrote with an intention to inspire and to really connect with people about things that happen to us daily - has gone off to be now on people's screens around the world. That blows my mind and I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it."

You can buy tickets for the House of Jojo at the Opera House here, with prices ranging from £34.20 to £62.25.