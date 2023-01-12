Talented boxer Joseph Daniel Wright, known as Joe, was found unresponsive in his bed in Queen Street, Morecambe, on July 15 2022 by his father Trevor.

CLICK here to donate to suicide-prevention charity Papyrus in memory of Joe

At an inquest into his death, Preston Coroner's Court heard that Joe had not displayed any signs of mental health problems and there were not any safeguarding issues. The year 10 Carnforth High School pupil was described by his father as a "typical child" and "generally happy at school", but his sister, Kyanna Balmer said she had worried he was drinking too much.

Joe Wright, 15, from Morecambe, was a talented boxer. He lost his mum to suicide seven years before taking his own life, an inquest has ruled

Night before

On the night before his death, Joe and his father attended the Dog and Partridge and Lord Nelson pubs close to their home, where they played pool together. Kyanna had telephoned Joe about plans to scatter their mother's ashes, and although he didn't want to discuss the matter, she said he "didn't appear upset".

After returning home, Joe and his father spent some time talking, before Trevor went to bed. Kyanna spoke to Joe again on the phone at 11.15pm and noted that he appeared to have been drinking as he was slurring his words. They ended the call by saying they loved one another.

At around the same time, Joe sent messages to two schoolfriends, telling them that he loved them. Shortly before midnight, Trevor heard something drop in the living room, but Joe said he was getting a drink.

Preston Coroners Court

The following morning, after Joe didn't respond to a text message at 11am, Trevor went to his room, and found his son lifeless in bed. A note was found by his bed, explaining his intention to take his life and saying that he loved his family very much. There were also empty packets of Trevor’s prescription medication on the floor. The tablets had previously been in the kitchen.

The court heard that the same type of tablets had been used in a deliberate overdose by Joe's mother, Sheila Balmer, on July 17, 2015. Kyanna said that just days before the anniversary of their mum's death, that it "would have been at the forefront of (Joe's) mind."

She said that Joe had never mentioned that he was suicidal, but she had noticed that he had been drinking heavily in the weeks leading up to his death and a nervous tick had worsened. A statement from Trevor read in court said: "I cannot explain why Joe has done this. I miss him so very much and struggle to be alone."

“Good support”

Lindsay Howath from the Sudden and Unexplained Death in Children Service reported that the home was very clean and tidy, there were no injuries of concern on Joe's body and there were no safeguarding concerns.

The court also heard that Joe told a school nurse he had good support at home.

A post mortem revealed the cause of Joe's death as 1a) The combined effects of ethanol and flecainide.

Coroner Kate Bissett said she was satisfied Joe had intended to take his own life using the same medication his mother had, and ruled his death suicide.

She said: "I am so very sorry for Joe's friends and family. The history in this case is heart-breaking."

Help is available

If you need someone to speak to, call the Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 116 123 (free from any phone) or email [email protected]

If you're experiencing a mental health problem or supporting someone else, you can call SANEline on 0300 304 7000 (4.30pm–10.30pm every day).

The National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK offers a supportive listening service to anyone with thoughts of suicide. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 689 5652 (6pm–3:30am every day).

If you would prefer not to talk but want some mental health support, you could text SHOUT to 85258. Shout offers a confidential 24/7 text service providing support if you are in crisis and need immediate help.