Taking place on December 11 at Uclan Sports Arena, Preston, a one-mile fancy dress Jingle Bell Jog will take place around the university’s all-weather running track.

The sponsored event is suitable for all ages and abilities, and even well-behaved dogs are invited to join in and dress up.

Scenes like this are expected for the first ever Jingle Bell Jog

There will also be visits from Father Christmas, Olaf, and the North West Ambulance Service Choir.

There will be prizes on the day for the best fancy dress and best dressed dog.

Where does the money go?

Every penny of sponsorship raised will be in support of the charity’s Children’s Appeal and will help to make a difference and create a calming and more enjoyable hospital stay for the 10,000-plus children and young people cared for at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust each year.

Last year, the charity ran a Give a Gift Appeal, which saw donations flood in from readers for the hundreds of children spending their Christmas on a hospital ward.

How do you get involved?

If you want to raise further funds for the Children’s Appeal you can gain sponsorship for the event by either:

- Setting up a Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/lancashireteachinghospitals and asking friends and family for sponsorship

- Or downloading a sponsorship form from the charity’s web page here.

Entry to the event will cost £3 for a single ticket, £10 for a family ticket covering four people, and £1 per dog.