Lancashire's Jenna Coleman stuns as she attends showbiz event with A-listers

The Lancashire actress Jenna Coleman this week made a glamorous appearance at a star-studded showbiz event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenna Coleman attends the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025 at Burlington House on June 11, 2025 in London. | Getty Images

Blackpool born Jenna, best known for her roles on Doctor Who, Victoria, and most recently The Jetty, was pictured attending what is largely considered a highlight of the London social calender on Wednesday night.

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2025 at Burlington House offered guests the chance to be the first to view and buy works from the Royal Academy’s highly anticipated Summer Exhibition whilst they enjoyed Champagne and canapés.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the famous guests were Helena Bonham Carter, Claudia Winkleman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Paloma Faith, Maisie Williams, Grayson Perry and of course Fylde Coast star Jenna, 39, who looked stunning in an outfit that embodied the fine art arround her.

The former Arnold School head girl wore a sculptural bell skirt by designer Erdem made from bonded canvas with engineered hand-painted print by the artist Kaye Donachie

Jenna paired the fabulous skirt - from Erdem’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection- with a slashed bodice in glossed black sequin and a amtching black handbag with platform heels.

Jenna wore an ensemble by designer Erdem in collaboration with artist Kaye Donachie. | Getty

The occasion marked Jenna’s only second public appearance at a showbiz event since she gave birth to her and partner Jamie Child’s first child in early Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star had announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post back in June 2024.

Jenna remained largely tight-lipped about her pregnancy throughout, and when she did give birth, neither herself or Jamie posted about it online or announced it to the press.

The couple - who have been together since 2020, having met on the set of the US show The Sandman - were instead seen with their newborn baby during the first week of October.

Jenna’s first showbiz event since becoming a mother came in the form of British Vogue's TV BAFTAs Party With Netflix back in May.