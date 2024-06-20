Accrington and Rossendale College 'deeply concerned' for apprentice bricklayer Jay Slater missing in Tenerife
Jay, 19, was training as an apprentice bricklayer at Accrington and Rossendale College where he was due to sit his final exams next month.
The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, flew to Tenerife with his friends Lucy and Brad to attend a music festival. The last they heard from him was at around 8.50am on Monday morning when Jay called Lucy and said he was planning on walking back to their hotel - 11 hours away.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Jay told Lucy that he only had one per cent battery left on his phone. His mobile died with his last known location showing him in 'the middle of the mountains'.
"He's taking his finals when he gets back... if he gets back," said Jay's step-dad Andy Watson, speaking from the family’s home in Lancashire.
“He's just finishing his building apprenticeship. He's going to be a bricklayer."
Accrington and Rossendale College said they are aware of Jay’s disappearance and are ‘deeply concerned’ for his welfare.
A spokesperson for the college said: "We are deeply concerned about the recent news regarding one of our apprentices, Jay Slater, who has gone missing while on holiday in Tenerife.
"The safety and wellbeing of our students are of utmost important to us, and our thoughts at this worrying time are with Jay’s family and friends."
