A college in Lancashire said its ‘deeply concerned’ for missing apprentice Jay Slater who vanished on holiday in Tenerife.

Jay, 19, was training as an apprentice bricklayer at Accrington and Rossendale College where he was due to sit his final exams next month.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, flew to Tenerife with his friends Lucy and Brad to attend a music festival. The last they heard from him was at around 8.50am on Monday morning when Jay called Lucy and said he was planning on walking back to their hotel - 11 hours away.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Jay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / Facebook | Family / Facebook

Jay told Lucy that he only had one per cent battery left on his phone. His mobile died with his last known location showing him in 'the middle of the mountains'.

"He's taking his finals when he gets back... if he gets back," said Jay's step-dad Andy Watson, speaking from the family’s home in Lancashire.

“He's just finishing his building apprenticeship. He's going to be a bricklayer."

Accrington and Rossendale College said they are aware of Jay’s disappearance and are ‘deeply concerned’ for his welfare.

A huge search and rescue operation is underway in the Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife where Jay's phone last 'pinged' his location on Monday morning | LEP

A spokesperson for the college said: "We are deeply concerned about the recent news regarding one of our apprentices, Jay Slater, who has gone missing while on holiday in Tenerife.