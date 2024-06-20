Accrington and Rossendale College 'deeply concerned' for apprentice bricklayer Jay Slater missing in Tenerife

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A college in Lancashire said its ‘deeply concerned’ for missing apprentice Jay Slater who vanished on holiday in Tenerife.

Jay, 19, was training as an apprentice bricklayer at Accrington and Rossendale College where he was due to sit his final exams next month.

The teenager, from Oswaldtwistle, flew to Tenerife with his friends Lucy and Brad to attend a music festival. The last they heard from him was at around 8.50am on Monday morning when Jay called Lucy and said he was planning on walking back to their hotel - 11 hours away.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Jay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / FacebookJay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / Facebook
Jay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / Facebook | Family / Facebook

Jay told Lucy that he only had one per cent battery left on his phone. His mobile died with his last known location showing him in 'the middle of the mountains'.

"He's taking his finals when he gets back... if he gets back," said Jay's step-dad Andy Watson, speaking from the family’s home in Lancashire.

“He's just finishing his building apprenticeship. He's going to be a bricklayer."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Accrington and Rossendale College said they are aware of Jay’s disappearance and are ‘deeply concerned’ for his welfare.

A huge search and rescue operation is underway in the Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife where Jay's phone last 'pinged' his location on Monday morningA huge search and rescue operation is underway in the Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife where Jay's phone last 'pinged' his location on Monday morning
A huge search and rescue operation is underway in the Rural de Teno Park in Tenerife where Jay's phone last 'pinged' his location on Monday morning | LEP

A spokesperson for the college said: "We are deeply concerned about the recent news regarding one of our apprentices, Jay Slater, who has gone missing while on holiday in Tenerife.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students are of utmost important to us, and our thoughts at this worrying time are with Jay’s family and friends."

Keep an eye on our live blog for the latest updates in the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife.

Related topics:Students

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.