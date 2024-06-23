Live

Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters seventh day

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:14 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 11:41 BST
A huge search for missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater is now in its seventh day in Tenerife.

Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.

His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the Manchester Evening News (MEN) that Mr Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.

She said she had received a call from Mr Slater at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.

Mr Slater’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.

Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...

LIVE: Day 7 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife

Key Events

11:41 BST

"I'm not coping very well at all...": Mother of missing Jay Slater says she refuses to give up on search for her son

The mother of missing British teenager Jay Slater has said she has “not slept” and “can’t give up” on her son.

The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous”The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous”
Asked how the family was coping with the situation, Debbie Duncan told the PA news agency: “We’re not. I’m not coping very well at all. I’ve not slept, I’m exhausted. It’s been awful.

“I can’t give up on him, I just can’t.”

11:35 BST

Jay Slater's mum says she doesn't know if Spanish authorities were 'insulted' by offer of UK police help

Debbie Duncan, the mother of missing 19-year-old Jay Slater, has told PA news that she does not know whether the Spanish authorities turning down an offer of help from the UK was because they viewed it as ‘an insult’.

Emergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Jay was last heard on Monday morning after attempting to walk back to his accommodation when he missed a bus, after staying with people he met at the NRG music festival in Tenerife, Spain's Canary Islands. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Tenerife. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA WireEmergency workers near the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, continues. Jay was last heard on Monday morning after attempting to walk back to his accommodation when he missed a bus, after staying with people he met at the NRG music festival in Tenerife, Spain's Canary Islands. Picture date: Friday June 21, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Tenerife. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire
Questioned on whether the Spanish authorities should have accepted help from Lancashire Constabulary, Ms Duncan said: “I believe they said they’ve got enough resources and they don’t need the help from English police.

“I don’t know if they find it an insult – I really don’t know. I really don’t know. They say they’ve got enough resources to get on with the investigation… I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Asked if her head was spinning from the past few days, she said: “It is, it is. People say: ‘Yeah, I understand’ – no, you don’t, you don’t understand.”

17:24 BST

Missing teenager’s Instagram ‘mysteriously accessed since vanishing’ in Tenerife

Jay Slater’s Instagram has reportedly been mysteriously accessed since he vanished from a remote part of the island of Tenerife on Monday.

Jay Slater seen 'laughing and smiling' on Snapchat night before vanishing in TenerifeJay Slater seen 'laughing and smiling' on Snapchat night before vanishing in Tenerife
15:00 BST

New Rave Generation festival issue statement as search for Jay Slater continues

The music festival which missing teenager Jay Slater attended in Tenerife has released a statement as the search for him reaches its sixth day.

Jay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / FacebookJay Slater (right) with friends at a music festival last year. Credit: Family / Facebook
Sat, 22 Jun, 2024, 11:24 BST

Spanish search teams gather for sixth day of hunt for missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater

Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day

A search team member with a search dog near to the village of Masca, TenerifeA search team member with a search dog near to the village of Masca, Tenerife
Officers reconvened at Rural de Teno Park on the south of the island on Saturday following another day of no major breakthroughs.

Sat, 22 Jun, 2024, 10:57 BST

Lancashire Police issue statement on disappearance of Jay Slater

Lancashire Police have offered their offer to support the Spanish Guardia Civil as the search continues for Jay Slater.

Search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, continues (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)Search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, continues (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jay's family at this time.

“They must be going through the most distressing ordeal not knowing what has happened to their loved one.

“We have specialist officers who are continuing to support Jay's family.

“Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.

“Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time.”

Fri, 21 Jun, 2024, 17:22 BST

British owner of Tenerife car rental company lends cars to those searching for missing Jay Slater

Dog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island. ©Stan KujawaDog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island. ©Stan Kujawa
Fri, 21 Jun, 2024, 14:27 BST

Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Brit teen

Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Lancashire teen

Spanish police search the Rural de Teno national park for missing teenager Jay Slater.Spanish police search the Rural de Teno national park for missing teenager Jay Slater.
Fri, 21 Jun, 2024, 14:25 BST

Jay Slater’s hometown goes blue as a wave of support floods the town

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit: P L Photography And ImagesOswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. Credit: P L Photography And Images
Fri, 21 Jun, 2024, 07:49 BSTUpdated 07:49 BST

Rescue dogs and helicopters join search

Rescue dogs and helicopters have been deployed in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been conducting searches in the Rural de Teno area, near where he was last located three days ago.Officers from the Guardia Civil have been conducting searches in the Rural de Teno area, near where he was last located three days ago.
Officers from the Guardia Civil have been conducting searches in the Rural de Teno area, near where he was last located three days ago.

Dog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island. ©Stan KujawaDog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island. ©Stan Kujawa
Dog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island.

