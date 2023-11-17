Star of stage and screen and singing sensation Jane McDonald is back with a new tour for 2024 kicking off with two shows in Blackpool.

‘With All My Love’ will see Jane travel to more than 20 theatres and arenas across the UK – including two nights at Blackpool Opera House on Friday 11 and Saturday October 12, performing beloved songs we all know well as new material penned by Jane herself.

The tour is described as being “filled with love, glamour, and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit” and tickets are on sale now!

What does Jane say about the tour?

Speaking about With All My Love Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”

Jane rose to fame after winning the BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998 and went on to secure a reputation as a national treasure.

She has sold-out countless tours and concerts, including the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and has released 10 studio albums, the most recent being Let The Light In.

Jane is a popular presenter for TV travel shows, including fronting the BAFTA Award-winning Channel 5 series Cruising with Jane McDonald, along with Jane & Friends, Holidaying With Jane McDonald and her most recent outing Jane McDonald: Lost In Japan.

Earlier this year Jane hosted the British Soap Awards and she has performed at three Royal Variety Performances.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 8.30am on Friday November 24 from cuffeandtaylor.com

What is the tour schedule?

WITH ALL MY LOVE TOUR DATES:

Oct 11: Blackpool, Opera House

Oct 12: Blackpool, Opera House

Oct-13: Norwich, Theatre Royal

Oct-14: London, The London Palladium

Oct-18: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Oct-19: Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Oct-20: Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

Oct-23: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Oct-24: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Oct-27: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Oct-29: Bristol, Bristol Beacon

Oct-30: Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Oct 31: Cardiff, Cardiff Utilita Arena

Nov-02: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Nov-03: Salford, The Lowry

Nov-06:Sheffield, City Hall

Nov-07: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Nov-10: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Nov-12: Swansea, Swansea Arena

Nov-13: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Nov-15: Hull, Connexin Live

Nov-16: Birmingham, Birmingham Hippodrome

Nov-17: Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall