Fleetwood's Jane Couch has joined the likes of legendary fighters Mohammed Ali and Lennox Lewis by being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The 55-year-old former world champion has been awarded global recognition as one of the all time boxing greats and a pioneer for women in the sport.

She was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last week, alongside fellow North West boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

Speaking to ITV, she said: "I had 39 professional fights and won five world titles and I was honoured with the MBE but I think this tops it all.

"It's just unbelievable for me, it's still sinking in.

"There's still massive barriers for women in sport - especially in boxing - but the change is coming. And I'll always champion any woman doing anything, whether its sport or not.

"Whatever women want to do - now, at last, we've got the opportunity and we can do it."

Jane continues to inspire the next generation of young fighters and often visits her old boxing gym club, Fleetwood ABC in London Street.

A local celebrity on the Fylde Coast, Jane now commands worldwide respect and recognition for changing the sport forever - both in and out of the ring.

Hall of Famer and trailblazer

Just 25 years ago, women were banned from professional boxing in the UK until Jane won a landmark legal battle to change the sport forever.

Women fighters had to travel to Europe or America for recognised bouts, until Fleetwood's newly-crowned world amateur champion sat before a panel from the British Boxing Board of Control to ask for a professional licence.

Jane battled institutionalised sexism in the boxing world and said she was spat on and labelled a "freak" as she made her way to the ring.

But in 1998, Jane fought the boxing authorities and won - changing the world of boxing forever.

"They said to me 'Could you not do something a woman does?" recalls Jane.

"I asked what does a woman do? They said, 'Well, you could be a cleaner or work in an office.' I said I wanted to box.

"They said 'No. Over our dead bodies will you ever get a British licence.'

"That's the day I decided 'I'm going to get that licence and I'm going to fight for every young girl that that wants to fight in the future."

Jane - the 'Fleetwood Assassin' - went on to be crowned a five-time world champion and was awarded an MBE in 2007.

The making of a champion - in the ring and the courtroom

Jane found her love for boxing after watching a documentary about women fighters in America.

While working in a Fleetwood rock factory, she would hang up a punchbag in her lunch break and begin training. Within two years of joining Fleetwood Amateur Boxing Club, she had won the world welterweight title.

But her biggest fight - and victory - came in the courtroom in 1998, with a sex discrimination case against the British Boxing Board of Control.

Their argument, given at the tribunal, was that women should not be allowed to box because their periods made them unstable.

"It was unbelievable," said Jane. "They also said that if you were ready to come on to your period while getting into the ring, then you might trip on the steps!

"It was just a bunch of old men that had never, ever experienced women in sport. They just had no respect for women whatsoever." "I was in the dressing room getting ready and I was already nervous. Then I heard the officials laughing at me outside the door," says Jane.

"Then they were laughing as I walked to the ring. I even had someone spit at me as I was heading into the ring."

They're not laughing anymore.

Jane won £15,000 in compensation and, more importantly, her professional licence. At Caesars nightclub in London in November 1998, she became the first female boxer to legally enter a UK ring.