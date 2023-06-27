As the show, ‘Jack Whitehall: Settle Down’, continues to take in arenas and theatres across the country, Jack has added extra dates in Exeter, Scarborough, Salford, Stockton, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Bristol and Southend.

His latest tour comes following three complete sell-out arena tours over the past few years. His biggest-ever stand-up tour to date, ‘Jack Whitehall: Stood Up’, sold out arenas across the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, and was the UK's largest comedy tour of 2019, with a ticketed audience of over 450,000. Jack’s two earlier sell-out tours – Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014) and Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017) – were also released on Netflix.

When is Jack coming to Blackpool?

‘Jack Whitehall: Settle Down’ is coming to Blackpool in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack will be performing his latest show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on October, 9 2023.

What does Jack say about the tour?

Jack Whitehall said: “So far it’s been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. There where a few places we weren’t able to slot in to the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the Autumn.”

How to get tickets?

Jack Whitehall photographed with a giant sculpture to celebrate the release of "Clifford The Big Red Dog" at Leicester Square in Decemeber 2021.

Tickets for the additional shows go on pre-sale on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, with general sale on Friday, June 30.

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk/jackwhitehall and jackwhitehall.com for more information.

Tickets for the remaining dates are on sale now.

Who is Jack Whitehall?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels.

He can currently be seen alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy, and has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty, which will be released in 2023.

Jack's previous film work has included Disney’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman), Mother’s Day (opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner) and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year. He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon, Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television, Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a presenter, Jack has hosted the BRIT Awards for four years (2018-21) and several other prestigious award ceremonies including the GQ Men of the Year Awards (2020), the BAFTA Britannia Awards (2015, 2017-18) and The British Fashion Awards (2014-17). He became the youngest-ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.