Jack Russell/Chihuahua and Pomeranian: 365-day wait to find forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley for inseparable dogs who hadn't been outside for SIX YEARS

They were terrified of humans and hadn’t been outside for the first six years of their lives.

By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT- 2 min read

Inseparable six-year-olds Ronnie and Patch had never been stroked, worn a collar or gone on a walk when they were discovered living in a property with around 50 other dogs in the north of England.

One year later, they are still living at the RSPCA’s East Lancashire branch in Huncoat after spending months patiently learning to trust humans. Ronnie has also had most of his teeth removed following dental work.

The canine companions - who find solace in each and must be rehomed together - are now the animal centre’s longest-staying residents, despite several appeals to find their forever home.

Patch, a Pomeranian, and Ronnie, a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross, are looking for their forever home.
Sue Abraham, fostering coordinator, said: “Ronnie and Patch had received next to no socialisation or training in the first six years of their lives. They had never been outside, had a harness put on or been for a walk, so they were quite a challenging pair for our centre to take on.

“It’s taken a lot of time, care, patience and countless amounts of treats for them to let their guard down and to bond with the staff that care for them here. They are now becoming happier around people and making friends a lot faster than they used to. Ronnie will even take treats from your hand, although Patch is more wary and looks to his friend for reassurance.

“They are still very timid and they are definitely not dogs for first-time owners. We need people who can provide an environment where no expectation or pressure is going to be placed on them, with patient, committed owners who will understand that they’re not going to get cuddles from Ronnie and Patch for many weeks, if not months.

Rescue dogs Patch and Ronnie had not been outside for the first six years of their lives.
“We understand taking on two nervous dogs is not for everybody, but the bond you build up with them is so rewarding and our team will be on hand to provide full training and support. It’s been a very long journey for them both, but after everything they’ve been through these two little dogs definitely deserve a home to call their own.”

Ronnie, a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross and Patch, a Pomeranian, are more comfortable having outside access where they can be together to come and go as they please, so the centre is ideally looking for people who live on a smallholding or farm or have a conservatory or warm outbuilding. They could live inside, but they are likely to have toileting accidents, especially at first.

Because of their timid natures they will need a quiet and calm, adult-only home with no other pets and no visiting children. Potential adopters will also need to make multiple trips to the centre to get to know them.

For more details about Ronnie and Patch and the adoption process, please visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/lancashire-east-branch

