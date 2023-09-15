Watch more videos on Shots!

Jack Piper-Sheach, reportedly from Grimsby, was found unresponsive in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he sadly died four days later (Thursday, September 7), with his family by his bedside.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson will today open an inquest into his death, with the hearing to take place at Blackpool Coroner’s Court this afternoon.

Lancashire Police said the youngster’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity", but did not provide any further details on the incident.

After making initial enquiries, the force handed the investigation to Blackpool Council who advised Tiffany’s to temporarily close while it undertakes a health and safety investigation at the hotel.

Blackpool Council said the investigation is ongoing and the hotel will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The investigation is still ongoing and at this stage we are unable to predict when the hotel will be able to reopen.

The 10-year-old sadly died after receiving an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool on Thursday, September 7. (Picture by Pat Hurst/PA Wire)

"We are carrying out the investigation and officers from the Health and Safety Executive have been offering specialist support.”

Tiffany’s said it was “heartbroken by the news” and added their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”

Today (Wednesday, Septembe 13), the hotel’s management issued a statement explaining how the ongoing closure has affected guests and those planning on staying at the hotel in the coming weeks.

It said dozens of bookings have been affected by the tragedy while many staff are now working from home during the hotel’s closure.