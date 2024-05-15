Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire lad is yet to pass his test but has won a premier car to drive once he does!

A lab technician from Accrington has got his hands on a £37,000 top-of-the-range car with a massive online competition win - and he can’t even drive.

Aaron McKean, who is currently having driving lessons, has won a Volkswagen Golf GTD worth £37,160, as well as a £2,000 cash prize, courtesy of BOTB.

Aaron, who lives in Accrington, said: “I never expected to win anything, so it feels fantastic!”

The 24-year-old One Day Special Competition winner was at work when he received a surprise video call from BOTB Christian Williams.

He said: “When Christian phoned me, I was wondering if he had got the right person.”

24-year-old Aaron has secured himself a top-of-the-range Volkswagen Golf GTD.

The Volkswagen Golf GTD features an i4 turbo diesel engine, 197bhp and top speed of 152mph.

Aaron said he had been on the lookout for a car in anticipation of passing his test.

He said: “I started to learn to drive and then Covid hit and stopped everything.

“Not having a car has really been holding me back in life and public transport is costing me a lot. I’m not far off passing my driving test, so this has come at a great time.

“Only last week me and my brother were looking at second-hand cars, but now I have a new one!”

Aaron said he 'never expected to win anything' from the competition.

Aaron, who works as a lab technician at the University of Central Lancashire, said he was planning to put most of his £2,000 cash prize towards his savings.

He said: “I might also treat my girlfriend to something nice!”

Christian said: “I’m a big fan of the GTD. It’s a wicked car with loads of power and it’s really good on fuel.

“It’s not often we give a car to someone who can’t drive it, but I’m sure Aaron will have a lot of fun once he’s passed his test, and I bet he’ll be glad of not having to rely on public transport to get around.”

