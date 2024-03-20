Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A singer songwriter who writes all about Oswaldtwislte has been described as an ‘absolute joy to be around’ by family and friends.

Eric Braysford has been writing songs and poems centred around the Lancashire town for many years as he tries to make local people proud of where they are from.

Equipped with his trusty guitar, the 76-year-old even performs his own songs with his notable hit called ‘The Ossy Song’ which he sings in the video above.

Eric at home performing one of his songs.

Eric has also recently beaten prostate cancer and despite becoming very ill, he has been getting better slowly day by day.

Family and friends say the only thing that seemed to bring back his chirpy self is his music, telling people his stories he’s written.

Rick Griffo, whose fiancé is Eric’s granddaughter, said: “He is truly one of the greatest men alive to date.

“He spreads so much joy amongst the people he’s around and the poems and short stories that he writes summarise Oswaldtwisle to a T.

“One of the songs I love is about this alien that landed on Oswaldtwisle library and learnt the Lancashire lingo, it’s really funny and interesting.

“All his stories, poems you really could make a movie about him he’s that interesting."

Eric has become quite well known in the area of Oswaldtwistle and his song writing abilities have even landed him on Spotify as a featured artist.

This was after he wrote a song called ‘Christmas in Lancashire’ which was then sold to famous folk music band, The Houghton Weavers who credited Eric as a writer.

Rick said: “He is an absolute joy to be around and overall a great man, who is loved by many.

“Eric Braysford has cast a flame of beauty over the town of Oswaldtwistle for many years and I feel his talents deserve to be recognised."