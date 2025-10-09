"It's sad": Lancashire's Freddie Flintoff steps down from cricket job he loves

Lancashire’s Freddie Flintoff has stepped down from the role that first marked his return to the cricketing world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston born Freddie Flintoff has walked away from his role as Northern Superchargers head coach, suggesting the team's new Indian owners made him feel undervalued.

47-year-old Freddie, who remains one of the biggest stars in English cricket, led the Headingley-based Hundred franchise in the last two editions of the tournament but will not be involved next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England captain revealed the news on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, co-hosted by Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid , indicating he would have liked to stay on after overseeing a third-placed finish this year.

But he claimed conversations with the Sun Group , which have bought the full 100 per cent stake in Superchargers as part of the influx of new investors into the competition, quickly broke down.

Andrew Flintoff, Head Coach of Northern Superchargers, smiles during the The Hundred match between Southern Brave Men and Northern Superchargers Men on August 13. | Getty Images

"Unfortunately I'm not going to do it, which is sad," the father of four said.

"The past two years I felt we were building something really nice and I'd have loved to see it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got new owners, I spoke to them. They phoned up, they said they wanted us to do it, so I said: 'Yeah, fine. Make us an offer'.

"I genuinely don't do it for the money, although it's nice, but I think I'm worth (more) than just over a quarter of the (salary of) other head coaches.

"The money was one thing so I'm not quite sure they wanted me anyway, but then you also want to feel valued. I said, 'this isn't going to work for me' and they weren't going to move on it."

Rashid, one of the team's marquee players, responded by telling Freddie: "You'll be missed. I wasn't expecting that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Kate Garraway reveals how Derek's death prompted her to sign up to Celebrity Traitors

Freddie, who is also head coach of England Lions, could well be of interest to other Hundred teams as the new influence behind the scenes begins to be felt.

London Spirit have already lured Andy Flower away from Trent Rockets and further personnel changes are likely.

Superchargers, meanwhile, are set to change their name to incorporate the Sunrisers branding of their IPL and SA20 stablemates.