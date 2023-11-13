It’s 15 years and counting for Preston Street Pastors

Late at night on Saturday, December 16, Preston's Street Pastors will be out on the streets once again, but this time in the knowledge that on that night they will be marking 15 years of service.

On that anniversary evening, the group will meet at the Minster where the Mayor of Preston Cllr Yakub Patel will give a vote of thanks on behalf of the City before the Street Pastors set off once more on their patrols. “Reuniting friends, caring for those who have drunk a little too much, and signposting others to local support agencies is all part of a normal night out," said the group’s co-ordinator Paul Blackett. "We are a listening ear and a point of help for many. We don't judge and we're not easily shocked!"

Starting back in 2008 in the Ribbleton and Deepdale areas, the group has grown to around 40 Street Pastors who now patrol the Plungington and City Centre areas regularly. Drawing in volunteers from many different churches in the vicinity, they chat to city centre revellers and local residents alike in all weathers.

Over the years, Preston Street Pastors have helped many people. Perhaps you were one of them?

Did you find a pair of Street Pastor flip flops on your feet when your high heels were just a bit too much?

Maybe you were signposted to a local organisation that helped you in some way.

Perhaps it was a hot cup of coffee and a Mars bar when you were cold and hungry.

Or, do you just feel better knowing that when family members are out for the night, someone is looking out for their safety?

Preston Street Pastors have been happy to help, and are now looking forward to the next 15 years of caring, listening and helping those they come across.