‘It was a gift in 1972’: Readers in Lancashire share what the oldest household appliance is that they own

One appliance mistake could be running up the cost of your energy bill by around £340.

Over the last year, millions across the UK have been trying their hardest to reduce their energy consumption to lower their bills.

However, many are not aware that the age of your appliance can have a massive impact on the energy it uses and could actually be costing you more, even when you are cutting down.

We asked our readers in Blackpool to share what the oldest household appliance is that they own

Stephen Hankinson, Managing Director at Electric Radiators Direct told Ideal Home that running an “outdated” fridge could cost you up to 1,000 kWh per year which based on the current prices equates to around £340.

He added: “So updating old appliances for newer models, where feasible, could mean a considerable saving in the long run.”

Frome a hand mixer bought in 1972 to a Teasmade bought in the 80s, here are some of the oldest household appliances that our readers in Lancashire own:

Vicky Hilton: “Swan Deluxe Teasmade in the 1980s. She still works. Probably 40+ years old.”

One reader owns a Swan Deluxe Teasmade that was bought in the 1980s (Credit: Vicky Hilton)

Elizabeth Gomm: “My Kenwood Chefette hand mixer. It was a gift in 1972. I also have a straining spoon which goes back further than that!”

Dawn Simmons: “My hand mixer is 41 years old! Still working and it gets used every week.”

Mark Langford: “My chest freezer. It’s over 30 years old. My parents bought it in Iceland and they stopped selling them donkey’s years ago”

Gail Power: “Cheese slicer that my friend brought back from Norway in 1976.”

Isobel Page: “My mum’s liquidiser from the 70s is still going strong.”

Beverley Goodred: “An electric pan I bought 47 years ago.”

Kate Law: “My hob. Had it for 25 years.”

Lesley Caton: “My cast iron casserole dish from 1971.”

Stephen John Finney: “Digital clock. It’s 30 years old.”

Louise Ellen Jackson: Braun bar mixer. Still going strong at 41/42 years old.”

Wayne Gillions: “Black+Decker hedge trimmer from 1984.”

Marie Slater: “An orange cheese grater that I bought 40 years ago.”

Dawn Lord: “An electric knife. It was a wedding present in September 1982 and still in use today.”

Linda Sweeney: “A hand blender/mixer that belonged to my mother in law and still in use. It’s about 45.”

Paula Metz: “My cooker from the 1950s. Still working as new!”

Pa Green: “Pressure cooker from Ideal Home exhibition in 1947. We all use it”

June Chadwick: “Electric knife. It’s over 40 years old.”

Julie Bailey: “Miele washing machine. It’s nearly 40 years old and still works great.”

Gillian Hudson: “My grans bread knife. I’ve had it for over 40 years and it was my gran’s before that. Must be at least 60 years old.”

Debbie Chatterton Rawson: “A roasting dish that was my mum’s from the 60s. Still going strong.”

Susan Williams: “My ironing board was a wedding present in 1963.”

