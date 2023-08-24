News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Murderer who killed mum-of-two on her doorstep jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith

'It doesn’t feel real' - St Mary's Catholic Academy Blackpool students on receiving their GSCE results

St Mary's Catholic Academy Blackpool Year 11 students are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results after facing ‘significant disruption’ in their studies due to Covid.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST

A group of 18 high fliers achieved an incredible 139 GCSE Grade 7-9 or BTEC Distinctions or Distinction between them. Results were pleasing in many areas, with strong performances in English, supported by solid results in Science and RE as well as excellent performances in Art and Modern Foreign Languages.

Praising his students, Headteacher Mr Simon Eccles said: “I am pleased for our students. They have faced significant disruption to their secondary education due to the impacts of Covid for two of their secondary years. In spite of this they have worked hard this year. Students faced many challenges during the pandemic and they should be proud of their achievements today. We are looking forward to welcoming many of them back in Year 12.”

Pictured is Jill, who said: “I was so scared but I’m happy with my results. I am excited to attend St Mary’s sixth form doing the sciences and Maths."

1. St Mary's Catholic Academy GCSE results day

Pictured is Jill, who said: “I was so scared but I’m happy with my results. I am excited to attend St Mary’s sixth form doing the sciences and Maths." Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Theresa said it ‘doesn’t feel real’

2. St Mary's Catholic Academy GCSE results day

Theresa said it ‘doesn’t feel real’ Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Gabriel added: "I am feeling good, I’m excited about coming to St Mary's, St Mary's was a very good place for my education!”

3. St Mary's Catholic Academy GCSE results day

Gabriel added: "I am feeling good, I’m excited about coming to St Mary's, St Mary's was a very good place for my education!” Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Rico added: "St Mary’s really helped me in many ways. The teachers have really supported me and allowed me to fulfill my dreams."

4. St Mary's Catholic Academy GCSE results day

Rico added: "St Mary’s really helped me in many ways. The teachers have really supported me and allowed me to fulfill my dreams." Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsBlackpool