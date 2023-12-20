‘It all feels like a dream!’ – Flixton veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Ethiad Stadium

Merchant Navy veteran John Cunningham from De Brook Lodge care home said his 100th birthday was a ‘day he’ll never forget’ after he was surprised with visits from the Trafford Veterans and ex-Manchester City player, Peter Barnes.

John Cunningham said his 100th birthday was a ‘day he’ll never forget’ . Photo: Ideal Carehomes

When John woke up on his 100th birthday, he enjoyed a special birthday breakfast before being met with his first surprise guest from the Trafford Veterans.

John told the representative from the Trafford Veterans the tales of his time as a Radio Operator on the Ocean Peace at 19-years-old, which was sunk after being bombed during World War II off the coast of Sicily.

John was presented with a Merchant Navy cake, a walking stick made by Military Veterans Walking Sticks and a Centenary Merchant Navy Magazine.

Later in the day, ex-winger for Manchester City Football Club, Peter Barnes, paid John a visit. A lifelong Manchester City fan, John was ecstatic to see the familiar face.

The pair spent the afternoon watching old football clips and reminiscing about their favourite players.

Peter gifted John a signed copy of the latest Manchester City book, ‘Our Home’, and invited him to be the guest of honour at the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match the next day at the Ethiad Stadium.

John attended the match with his son, proudly wearing a Manchester City scarf. John said, ‘It was a wonderful day, a great atmosphere - a day I will never forget! I’m still in the clouds, it all feels like a dream. De Brook Lodge couldn’t have done anymore for my birthday.’

Ex-winger for Manchester City Football Club, Peter Barnes, paid John a visit. A lifelong Manchester City fan, John was ecstatic to see the familiar face. Photo: Ideal Carehomes

Alan Eyres, the Home Manager at De Brook Lodge, added, ‘We thought long and hard about how we could make John’s birthday as special as he is! It’s important to us to help our residents create memories that will last forever.

Thanks to our amazing community, we were able to give John the best 100th birthday he could imagine.’

When asked what his advice would be to living a long and happy life, John said, ‘Always be happy and content with what you have, because you can’t beat feeling content. You will have struggles along the way, but having wonderful family and friends is all you need.’

