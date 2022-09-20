Having fought a year long battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma - a rare form of childhood cancer, warrior Isabelle passed away on Monday afternoon beside her parents Louisa Moss, 34, and Blaine Grundy, 36, and brother Grayson, 10.

Despite being given a 50 per cent survival rate at the time, her parents, family and friends started a campaign to get her life-saving treatment, alongside an amazing little girl who refused to give up her fight, maintaining a defiant smile throughout.

Taking one look at her big, warm smile, the nation joined in this fight and helped raise £237,000 in donations to help cover the costs of treatment in America, but unfortunately this was not to be.

Six-year-old Isabelle Grundy from Cleveleys who sadly lost her battle with cancer last week

Numb with grief, her mother Louisa told the Gazette that the funeral would be a pink and white theme with a horse drawn carriage - a homage to her daughter's favourite colours.

"She passed away on Monday afternoon at 1pm on the intensive care unit at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

"She had to be in remission to go to America, but she relapsed in June and her mobility suffered and she couldn't walk very well and had grown a tumour in her spine.

"She had radiotherapy which shrunk it in her back, but she started getting really bad headaches and being sick.

Isabelle with her mother Louisa Moss

"A week on Wednesday she still wasn't right and she was placed on the oncology ward where her heart rate dropped and bloods were taken which came back fine.

"I knew by looking at her though that something wasn't right.

"By Thursday she wasn't sleeping or eating properly and then on Friday she was being sick.

"I was told if her heart rate dropped by a certain number to pull the alarm which it did and the doctors came running in and managed to get her to open her eyes."

Isabelle with her big brother Grayson

The next morning Isabelle tragically suffered one of many seizures and it was found that tumours in her head had grown back.

Louisa added: "When she was having an MRI scan she suffered a seizure which lasted 15 minutes and I was screaming for them to stop.

"It was just awful. The crash team came in.

"We have been through some trauma but this was the worse. We could see little tears streaming down her face.

Blackpool Tower was lit up blue and yellow in January as part of fundraising efforts for Isabelle

"The last thing I said to her was her name and how much we loved her.

"I sang to her and read her some stories. Even though she could not speak, she knew we were there.

"It was the longest week which dragged on forever.

"It offers some comfort to us knowing that she is out of pain now.

"She was so loving and even through the pain she carried on smiling.

"She was very sassy and wanted to know that we were okay."

"Her brother Grayson has been incredible. They were so attached to one another.

"When we told him she had gone we let him make up his own mind as to whether he wanted to she her or not as it wasn't fair for us to take that decision away from him.

"He was so upset but wanted to see her.

"They were looking forward to Halloween together as that was one of their favourite holidays along with Christmas.

"He painted her nails for her and came back with Halloween stuff."

Adding that her family has garnered some strength from people's kind thoughts, she said: "Thank you to every single person for your heartfelt messages including St Teresa's Catholic Nursery School. She was only with them a short time but they were amazing.

"It is clear to see that Isabelle was loved by so many and knowing this is bringing us some peace and comfort.

"We are spending out last days together as a family at Brian House where we are being cared for beautifully.