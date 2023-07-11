Is the Church of England wrong to charge for weddings? Here's what our readers had to say

The vicar of New Longton, near Preston, Reverend Tom Woolford, described marriage fees as being “like a poll tax”, ahead of the vote at the General Synod this week.

People who marry in a church in their home parish must pay a maximum of £539, or £641 if they marry away from where they live, according to Church of England fees for 2023.

The Synod is being asked to vote on a motion to scrap or at least reduce fees charged to couples wanting to get married in church.

A couple getting married in a traditional church wedding

Mr Woolford said that, as marriage is seen in the church as a gift from God, “it should be a free gift”.

But what do our readers think? Should church weddings be free?

We asked on our Facebook page for your opinions and we got hundreds of replies.

Here are some of the comments posted …

Church weddings have seen a decline

Vikkie Bamber

Absolutely they should charge, the council charge for it to be at a venue other than a church, which is over £500 I think.

Sarah Helen

I see the arguments saying that other places charge, that buildings cost money to maintain etc, but that rather ignores the point of a church. The church is supposed to be a representative of a faith that teaches, promotes and, in fact, commands that it’s followers practice extreme and radical generosity and hospitality. Is charging for weddings doing that? Not really.

June Camlin

I married in church and we paid the standard fee plus we paid extra for the bells, which was fair. I don’t think it’s excessive and all venues charge a fee.

Declan McSweeney

It might encourage more to marry. A colleague of mine, who has three well brought up children with her partner, says they just can't afford to get married.

Louise Gill

I think it should be half the current amount. Too expensive for many. It shouldn't be too expensive for people to consider this. Just morally wrong on all levels. Otherwise only 'well off' people have the church as an option. Weddings can be too expensive even for a low key celebration and I do think it is has become a barrier.

‘It’s good that there are still those who prefer a church wedding’

James Hodgson

I wouldn’t expect to get married at the expense of others - buildings need maintenance and to be made ready for ceremonies etc.

Sybil Craven

C of E these days doesn’t get the attendance like in days gone by. It’s good that there are still those who prefer a church wedding, rather than getting married on a beach or in an hotel. For goodness sake - roll out the carpet and welcome those who wish to support the church, rather than charging for the privilege they deserve.

Daniel Snape

Support your local church in any way you can, we need to save them not argue about it. Try to promote it as best we can please.

Sarah Durkin

Do as the Catholic Church does and ask for a voluntary donation rather than a charge. That way the couple can choose to pay what they can afford.

Ian Winfield

Why shouldn’t the church charge to officiate at weddings? Has anyone booked a registrar for a wedding at a hotel venue? You may be surprised how much that is! Unfortunately church is not cool any more.

Elaine Brown