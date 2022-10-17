Anthony Hunter from Shackleton, Blackburn, whose son Jaxon attends Meadowhead Community Infant School and Nursery on Shorrock Lane says he is still in the dark about how his child managed to leave the premises last Wednesday. Luckily he was found by a member of staff, but Anthony says he is now afraid to leave his son at the nursery for fear of the same thing happening again.

He said: "My autistic three year old who can't speak managed to get out of the nursery onto the busy road, cross over the road and up the street before anyone knew he was missing. When found by a teacher arriving to school the school failed to tell me how he got out, what time he got out and the time he was found. They have told us different times. My child could have been hurt. He is autistic and has no sense of danger.

"The school was told before he can't be left on his own. I believe they have no idea when they noticed he was missing as I was not notified about this until a child I was passing told me my son ran that way. Jackson is being assessed to go to an autistic school

"I am worried to leave him at the nursery now. He has only been in the nursery six weeks. I have yet to receive an apology."

James Waddington, Head teacher of Meadowhead Infant School, said: “Following an incident involving a child leaving the school premises for a short period on Wednesday, a full investigation has now taken place. Thankfully the child was found quickly by a member of staff and didn’t come to any harm. The child’s parents have been fully informed."

He added: “In light of this I have written to our parents to reassure that we have reviewed security and processes. Whilst incidents like this are extremely rare, we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure this doesn’t happen again. The safety and well-being of our children remains of the utmost importance to us. I’d like to thank all of our parents and families for their continued support.”

Three-year-old Jaxon