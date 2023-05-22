News you can trust since 1886
An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at Heysham 2 power station at the weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:01 BST

Five fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth and Preston were called to the scene just before 2pm on Sunday, along with an aerial ladder platform from Preston.

Crews extinguished the blaze, which was affecting a propane cylinder on the roof of a plant building at Heysham 2 power station.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the localised fire was not close to the reactor.

Heysham Power Stations.Heysham Power Stations.
Crews were on site for two hours and 20 minutes putting out the fire and making the area safe.

They are now looking into the cause of the incident.

The power station siren sounded, but no Injuries were reported and a spokesperson for Heysham Power Stations said the fire was small and there was no risk to the public.

The reactor is currently off-line due to a maintenance outage.

