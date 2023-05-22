Five fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth and Preston were called to the scene just before 2pm on Sunday, along with an aerial ladder platform from Preston.

Crews extinguished the blaze, which was affecting a propane cylinder on the roof of a plant building at Heysham 2 power station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the localised fire was not close to the reactor.

Heysham Power Stations.

Crews were on site for two hours and 20 minutes putting out the fire and making the area safe.

They are now looking into the cause of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The power station siren sounded, but no Injuries were reported and a spokesperson for Heysham Power Stations said the fire was small and there was no risk to the public.