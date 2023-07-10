AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a 'smelly substance' was dumped in a river.

The Environment Agency have been talking to local businesses and taking water samples after nearby residents noticed an oily substance in the River Lostock at Leyland.

Residents said they were not only concerned about the impact the contamination may have on local wildlife but said the substance was giving off a 'bad smell'.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I walk my dog down past this river every day and I used to let him off the lead, I can’t now because if he goes in the water he could be poisoned.

"There used to be ducks and all sorts in the river but everything's disappeared since the river became polluted. We just want it to be clean again, we shouldn’t have to deal with the smell when we’re just walking past."

In a video shown to the Post, we could see the river appeared to be have an oily substance in the water, which when the light hit it showed a rainbow.

A spokesman from South Ribble Council said they were aware of the pollution.

He said: “The Environment Agency are the appropriate authority to respond to incidents of contamination of our main rivers, South Ribble Council have reported this direct to the EA and will request to receive updates.”

An Environment Agency spokesman confirmed they were investigating the source of the contamination and urge anyone with information about the source to contact them.

He said: “Following reports of oil pollution on Lostock River in Leyland, our officers have been on site to take water samples and assess the impact of the pollution – this includes visiting local businesses and homes and working closely with United Utilities and the council.

