International Day of Charity: a round up of voluntary orangisations in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston is a city full of philanthropic spirit, with numerous charitable organisations covering a wide breath of causes, both internationally, and nationally.

Here is a round up of some of the charities in Preston that you can get involved with today:

Homelessness/poverty

A beginner's guide to charities in Preston this International Day of Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foxton Centre- Preston’s main provider of daytime services to rough sleepers and other vulnerable adults. They conduct outreach work on the streets, provide emergency accomodaton and have a Housing First scheme. Email [email protected] or call 01772 555925.

The Salvation Army- works across Preston and surrounding areas, provision includes food parcels, a food bank, Christmas toys and treats, homeless support, as well as older people's and youth activities. Email [email protected] or call 01772 555425.

Emmaus Community- provides a home and work to people who have been homeless or socially excluded. Its community home accomodates 26 adults, and they provide training and advice. Email [email protected] or call 01772796622.

Luv Preston- provides care and support to those who find themselves disadvantaged and disconnected in the community. Runs a food bank and homeless drop in. Email [email protected] or call 01772 298107.

Marginalised groups

Lancashire LGBT- supports LGBTQ+ people in Lancashire to be happier, healthier and better connected. Work includes an information and support service, workplace training and offering social opportunities to LGBTQ+ people. Call 07788 295521.

Preston Muslim Forum- seeks to improve the lives of BAME Communities and the community at large by fostering understanding and co-operation between communities. Email [email protected] or call 01772 889431.

Domestic and sexual abuse

Lancashire Refuges at SafeNet- a countywide domestic abuse support service in partnership with Fylde Coast Women’s Aid (FCWA), The Liberty Centre in West Lancs and KEY in South Ribble and Chorley Women’s Refuge. Services include emergency accomodation, as well as support with abuse reporting, parenting and drug dependence. Email [email protected] or call 0300 303 3581.

Trust House Lancashire- supports people affected by any kind of sexual violence or abuse, and provides training to oganisations. Email [email protected] or call 01772 825288.

Young people

The Harris Charity- helps young people under 25 who live in Lancashire (with priority given to those in Preston), by relieving need, hardship and distress, and promoting activities for social and community wellbeing. Email [email protected]

The Foxton Centre- Runs a kids club for 6-11 year olds, which provides a safe place for young people to play and learn, and a youth club for 11-18 year olds, which also provides advice and skills training. See above for more details.

Cancer support

Cancer Help (Preston)- helps people affected by cancer and bereavement in Preston and Garstang. Email [email protected] or call 01772 793344.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation- supports world-class cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria. Email [email protected] or call 01772 522913.

Substance abuse

Inspire- provides all aspects of drug and alcohol treatment. Call 08081 698 673.

Red Rose Recovery- develops recovery systems and creates opportunities for people affected by substance misuse, dual diagnosis and offending behaviours. Call 01772 821440.

International Aid