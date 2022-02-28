Family run company Compass Skills Training Ltd proudly donated training to service users at Inspire Chorley Youth Zone to prepare them for entering into the workplace.

The first course delivered was Emergency First Aid at Work and the other was a Highfield Level 1 Award in the Principles of Health and Safety in the Workplace.

Feedback regarding both sessions were very positive.

One student mastering first aid.

Paul Williams, Managing Director of Compass, said: "By giving these young people the skills to look after their own and their future colleague’s safety and well-being, is such a rewarding experience for us all at Compass.

"We often do occupational health services and this type of training for employers once people are already in employment, so doing this in advance gives these young people qualifications that are desirable in today’s competitive job market."

He added: “The Inspire Chorley Youth Hub, is a great investment into young people’s futures and general well-being. The employability team strive to deliver a tailored service, understanding each individual’s needs.

"A strong element of this comes from working in partnership with local services, employers and training providers. Working with Compass Skills Training has allowed local young people to upskill and receive recognised qualifications at no cost to them. Thanks to them for providing a wonderful opportunity.”

Young people learning some much needed workplace skills

Young people being educated on vital life skills