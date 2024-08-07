Inquest to be held into death of Preston man found dead in outhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquest will take place into the death of a man whose body was found in an outhouse in Preston last month.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a ‘sudden death’ at the home in Watling Street Road at around 8.30pm on July 2.

Lancashire Police said a fire was also discovered at the Ribbleton address when emergency services attended and fire crews were called the home.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found in an outhouse at the property. He has now been named as Paul Cottam, aged 58.

Lancashire Police have concluded their investigation and were unable to confirm his cause of death. The force has now passed a file to HM coroner for further investigation.

An inquest will take place at Preston Coroner’s Court on October 14.

A joint investigation was also launched alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish how the fire started.