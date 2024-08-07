Inquest to be held into death of Preston man found dead in outhouse

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:46 GMT
An inquest will take place into the death of a man whose body was found in an outhouse in Preston last month. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a ‘sudden death’ at the home in Watling Street Road at around 8.30pm on July 2.

Lancashire Police said a fire was also discovered at the Ribbleton address when emergency services attended and fire crews were called the home.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found in an outhouse at the property. He has now been named as Paul Cottam, aged 58.

Emergency services in Watling Street Road on Tuesday evening Pic: Blog PrestonEmergency services in Watling Street Road on Tuesday evening Pic: Blog Preston
Emergency services in Watling Street Road on Tuesday evening Pic: Blog Preston | Blog Preston

Lancashire Police have concluded their investigation and were unable to confirm his cause of death. The force has now passed a file to HM coroner for further investigation.

An inquest will take place at Preston Coroner’s Court on October 14.

A joint investigation was also launched alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish how the fire started.

