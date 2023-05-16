News you can trust since 1886
Inquest opens into death of Lancaster dad after tragic accident at Keswick climbing centre

An inquest has opened into the death of a Lancaster dad who died after getting stuck in an indoor cave at a climbing centre.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th May 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:54 BST

Carl O'Keeffe, 49, died in hospital from his injuries on April 30, 10 days after being injured at Kong Adventure in Keswick.

Mr O'Keeffe was trapped in a narrow tunnel for hours before being rescued by mountain rescue volunteers, caving experts and firefighters.

According to reports, he was with four children when he slipped and became stuck.

Carl O'Keeffe passed away in hospital on April 30.Carl O'Keeffe passed away in hospital on April 30.
The incident was attended by six crews from Cumbria Fire and Rescue, police, Keswick Mountain Rescue, Cumbria Ore Mines Rescue Unit, Great North Air Ambulance and the Northwest Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team.

Mr O'Keeffe was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle where he remained until his death.

The case was opened by the Cumbria coroner in Cockermouth, with a full inquest to be held at a future date.

