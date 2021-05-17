Inquest opens for Jordan Banks at Blackpool town hall

Jordan, a Stanley Primary School pupil who played for Clifton Rangers JFC, was struck by lightning during a one to one coaching session on Common Edge playing fields on Tuesday, May 11. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria hospital, where he died.

Opening the inquest, coroner Alan Wilson said: "This incident occurred shortly before 5PM on Common Edge Road. Jordan was participating in a football coaching session when he was struck by lightning.

"He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where his death was confirmed shortly before 6PM."

Jordan Banks

A paediatrician at the hospital said Jordan's death was due to being struck by lightning, and it was not deemed necessary to conduct a post mortem.

People all over Britain united in mourning the 'amazing' youngster, who was a Liverpool FC supporter and drew praise from the club's vice-captain James Milner in January, when he raised £2.3k for mental health charity Counselling in the Community.

READ: Blackpool united in grief: 24 pictures of the convoy tribute to Jordan BanksHis dad Matt Banks said: "Jordan was, and is, the most amazing little person. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, and when parents say they have the best kid ever, he generally was the best ever, and if I ever could have asked for a perfect child that was my Jordan. I couldn’t have been prouder of him always putting other people himself, such a selfless little person.

"Even now his kindness has meant that three other children may be able to live, as he always told us he wanted to be able to help other people if he could, so was a donor... which we know will be what he wanted."