Inquest into death of woman fatally injured while dining at Poulton Indian restaurant Dalvee's

The 50-year-old was enjoying a meal with friends when tragedy struck.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 20:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An inquest will take place into the death of a woman who suffered a fatal fall at an Indian restaurant in Poulton.

Karen Taylor suffered severe injuries after reportedly falling down stairs at Dalvee in Breck Road on Friday, February 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 50-year-old, who worked at the local Booths store, had been enjoying an evening meal with friends when tragedy struck.

Ambulance crews were called to the restaurant and Mrs Taylor was taken to the critical care unit at Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment.

Sadly, she was unable to recover from her injuries and died in hospital the following week.

Lancashire Police are not investigating her death but the incident has been referred to Wyre Council for further investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: "We were very sorry to hear of this tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the lady’s family and friends.

"Our investigations are currently ongoing, so it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at the stage."

An inquest into Karen Taylor's death will take place at Preston Coroner's Court on May 30.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The 50-year-old was a familiar and friendly face to many in Poulton from her time working at Booths supermarket. Her colleagues were said to be in 'shock' and 'disbelief' after learning of her sudden death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Booths spokesperson said: "Booths are supporting the family, friends and colleagues as best we can at this very sad time and ask that the family’s request for privacy is respected."

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Dalvee's were approached for comment.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceWyre CouncilInquestRestaurantHospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.