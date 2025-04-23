Inquest into tragic death of "troubled mum" whose final moments were captured on CCTV
Shirley McNamara was seen placing her bag down before launching herself into the water, Preston Coroners Court was told.
Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded a suicide conclusion at an inquest into the death of Mrs McNamara, aged 65, of Exchange Street, Accrington.
The hearing was told that Mrs McNamara was recovered from Platts Lodge, Accrington, on November 28, 2024 and died in Royal Blackburn Hospital two days later.
The cause of death was recorded as drowning.
Acting Detective Inspector Heather Martin told the inquest there was no suggestion of third party involvement or foul play in Mrs McNamara's death.
She said members of the public came to her aid before paramedics arrived and did all they could to save her life.
Det Insp Martin said Mrs McNamara was seen on CCTV making her way on foot to Platts Lodge, off Ormerod Street.
She was seen approaching the lodge, which was surrounded by a low metal barrier, before putting her bag on a pillar. She then launched herself into the cold water.
A number of members of the public intervened in a bid to save her, and carried out CPR before the ambulance arrived.
"I would say she entered the water deliberately" said Det Insp Martin.
Asked by the coroner whether she would know the lodge well, the officer agreed. Coroner Mr Taylor said Mrs McNamara was clearly very troubled by something.
He said: "She deliberately entered the water. The shock would have been immense.
"Members of the public should be applauded for what they did, helping her as much as possible."
Mr Taylor said a suicide conclusion was the only one he could reach.
He extended his sympathies to Mrs McNamara's family.
