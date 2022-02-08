Inquest date set for tragic four-year-old Clitheroe boy George Spencer
A date has been set for an inquest into the death of adored Clitheroe twin boy, George Spencer.
A former pupil of St James Primary School, Clitheroe, George, who has a twin brother, Arthur, died in the evening of Friday, March 19th, 2021.
The inquest is due to take place on June 13th, at Accrington Town Hall and is expected to last a day.
George's heartbroken parents, Terry Spencer and Danielle Gorin, have always demanded answers about the circumstances surrounding their "cheeky, happy" boy's untimely death.
Speaking about the family's relief that an inquest is finally going ahead, Terry said: "It's a huge relief that an inquest date has been set. We just want a thorough investigation and answers in the events leading up to George's death as to what happened and why."