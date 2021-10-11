Injured veteran from Chorley to embark on 1,000 kilometre feat in wheelchair

John Newcombe, an infantry soldier of 34 years, was injured in a blast in Northern Ireland in the 1980s and has since developed multiple sclerosis meaning he can no longer walk and relies on the care of others.

He lives in Chorley and is hoping to embark on the inspirational feat alongside his partner Claire, who is also a spanning 200km trek across the Namibian Desert later this month to raise vital funds.

Now 58, the veteran, who once ran from Bosnia to Britain to raise funds for Children in Need, uses a wheelchair and is losing the use of his hands, but is determined to complete the massive 1,000-kilometre journey from the Lancashire coast to raise money for Help for Heroes.

His partner Claire Corner, who will be completing the journey with him and who suffers from the auto-immune disease lupus, said he will be using wheelchairs from Help for Heroes and an adapted static bike and hand-bike gifted by a friend from the army.

Mr Newcombe, who lives near Chorley in Lancashire, said: “People take the simplest things for granted, being able to stand, talking to people face-to-face, a proper hug.

“Help for Heroes came along and I can do all those things again.”

The couple set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise as much money for the charity as possible, initially setting a goal at £1,000 and donations have been flooding in.

John's partner Claire added: "After shielding for the last year, John and I thought we would set ourselves a challenge to celebrate coming out of hibernation.

"I will be completing a 200km trek across the Namibian Desert and John and I will both be doing a 1000km challenge in the lead up to the trek. I will be walking and John will be using wheelchairs provided by Help for Heroes.

"Help for Heroes has been a valuable support, providing emotional and practical support; respite; and opportunities that have allowed us both to remain as active as possible, despite John's disability.

"With an illness such as John's it would have been so easy for him to succumb to the limitations of his increasingly debilitating disease but with his determined mindset, he battles on.

"John's disease has now progressed as such that he can no longer walk and is dependant on the care of others. However, he refuses to give in to the disease and tries to overcome a daily struggle that most of us would not be able to comprehend, in order to maintain an active life for us both.

"It is this grit and determination that has inspired me to challenge myself and take part in the trek.

"I want to acknowledge the bravery, strength and determination that John demonstrates each day. The challenges that I will face during the trek will only represent a fraction of those experienced by our injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women face every day."

In recent weeks, veterans have shared their personal stories of how reaching out for help has transformed their lives after a survey revealed the extent of the mental health crisis among soldiers.

A Help for Heroes poll showed that 73 per cent of veterans with permanent health conditions struggle with their mental wellbeing on a daily basis, and the same number reported frequently suffering from long-term pain.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent have difficulty sleeping every night, according to the charity’s survey of 2,201 veterans and serving personnel conducted in June 2021.

Some 60 per cent of those living with a long-term health condition also said they believed their physical state worsened during the pandemic, and 56 per cent reported that their mental health had deteriorated.