In pictures: Superhero Day in Lancaster was a success
Sunday June 6 saw Lancaster BID launch its first event since last year and things went with a bang, pow and biff as Superhero Day landed in the city.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:55 am
The event saw three Superhero School sessions held at the old Top Shop building as Lancaster welcomed Captain America, Thor, Wonder Woman and Spiderman to the city, with up to 25 children per session.
The would-be Superheroes got to learn the power poses from their favourite heroes, played some games and all went home with a medal, certificate and Superhero goodie bag.
Page 1 of 2