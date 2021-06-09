Lancaster Supehero event in Market Square. Savie Ates and children Rodi and Azra pose with the Super-Team. Picture by Martin Bostock.

In pictures: Superhero Day in Lancaster was a success

Sunday June 6 saw Lancaster BID launch its first event since last year and things went with a bang, pow and biff as Superhero Day landed in the city.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:55 am

The event saw three Superhero School sessions held at the old Top Shop building as Lancaster welcomed Captain America, Thor, Wonder Woman and Spiderman to the city, with up to 25 children per session.

The would-be Superheroes got to learn the power poses from their favourite heroes, played some games and all went home with a medal, certificate and Superhero goodie bag.

1. Superhero Day

Lancaster Superhero event in Market Square. Lancaster Supehero event in Market Square. Anya McGinn of Lancaster joins in the fun. Picture by Martin Bostock.

Photo: Martin Bostock

Buy photo

2. Superhero day

Lancaster Superhero event in Market Square. One young fan comes face to face with Spiderman. Picture by Martin Bostock.

Photo: Martin Bostock

Buy photo

3. Superhero day

Lancaster Superhero event in Market Square. Picture by Martin Bostock.

Photo: Martin Bostock

Buy photo

4. Superhero day

Lancaster BID superhero day in the city on Sunday, Picture by Victoria Muir.

Photo: Victoria Muir

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2