The event was forced to go virtual over the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions but the popular fundraising challenge was back in style over the weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist and comedian, Steve Royle, opened the event for the Mawdesley-based charity, which aims to raise thousands of pounds to help continue providing its specialist services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

The Ramble, which took place on Saturday, saw fundraisers choosing a five or 11 mile walk which started and finished at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston.

A spokesman for the Rainbow Hub said: “A massive thank you to everyone that came out to help make our Rainbow Ramble 2022 an incredible day.

“You helped us light up the local area with colour and in doing so you helped us raise funds to continue to do the work we do for children and young people affected with neurological conditions.”

Take a look at our pictures from the day.

Maia and Emma Gore

Left to right: Jodie Doyle, Anna Bleasdale and Isabelle Grant

Rainbow Hub Ramble at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston

Left to right: Brittany Neale, Emma Wright and Sophie Wright