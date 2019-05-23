IN PICTURES: Preston's Quwwatul Islam Mosque opens its doors to city's emergency services during Ramadan
Members of the emergency services were invited to the Quwwatul Islam Mosque in Peel Hall Street on Wednesday evening (May 22) to gain further understanding on why Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and other activities, from sunrise to sunset, every day for the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar – known as Ramadan.
At the evening, mosque co-ordinator Khalid Ibrahim paid tribute to the 999 servicemen and women present, saying: "These people serving our community every single day, 24 hours seven days a week. They are on our doorstep every minute that we need them. Today is about the privilege in welcoming [the emergency services] to our mosque."
Visitors experiencing Ramadhan vibes at Quwwat at peak time. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard