Visitors experiencing Ramadhan vibes at Quwwat at peak time. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

IN PICTURES: Preston's Quwwatul Islam Mosque opens its doors to city's emergency services during Ramadan

Members of the emergency services were invited to the Quwwatul Islam Mosque in Peel Hall Street on Wednesday evening (May 22) to gain further understanding on why Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and other activities, from sunrise to sunset, every day for the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar – known as Ramadan.

At the evening, mosque co-ordinator Khalid Ibrahim paid tribute to the 999 servicemen and women present, saying: "These people serving our community every single day, 24 hours seven days a week. They are on our doorstep every minute that we need them. Today is about the privilege in welcoming [the emergency services] to our mosque."

Visitors experiencing Ramadhan vibes at Quwwat at peak time. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Visitors experiencing Ramadhan vibes at Quwwat at peak time. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Khalid Ibrahim speaks to guests at the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Khalid Ibrahim speaks to guests at the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods speaks to the worshippers at Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods speaks to the worshippers at Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A member of the North West Ambulance Service speaks with a worshipper from the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
A member of the North West Ambulance Service speaks with a worshipper from the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3