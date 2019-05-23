IN PICTURES: Preston's Quwwatul Islam Mosque opens its doors to city's emergency services during Ramadan

At the evening, mosque co-ordinator Khalid Ibrahim paid tribute to the 999 servicemen and women present, saying: "These people serving our community every single day, 24 hours seven days a week. They are on our doorstep every minute that we need them. Today is about the privilege in welcoming [the emergency services] to our mosque."

Visitors experiencing Ramadhan vibes at Quwwat at peak time. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard jpimedia Buy a Photo

Khalid Ibrahim speaks to guests at the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard jpimedia Buy a Photo

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods speaks to the worshippers at Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard jpimedia Buy a Photo

A member of the North West Ambulance Service speaks with a worshipper from the Quwwatul Islam Mosque. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more