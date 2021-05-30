George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21.

In pictures: Paw Patrol convoy down Morecambe promenade for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

Over 100 vehicles turned out for a special Paw Patrol Convoy down Morecambe promenade in tribute to Heysham explosion victim George Hinds.

By Michelle Blade
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 6:24 pm
Updated Sunday, 30th May 2021, 7:12 pm

From lorries, trucks, tractors, horse and trap and ordinary cars, the convoy made it's way along the promenade with horns beeping loudly and people clapping.

The vehicles were decorated with Paw Patrol characters which were George's favourite, some had soft toys and stickers, other's simply 'RIP George' in green letters.

The moving tribute to George was unlike anything Morecambe had ever seen, or possibly will see again.

1. George's prom convoy

George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21

Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21

2. George's prom convoy

Chase the dog meets Paw Patrol's Skye. George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21

Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21

3. George's Prom Convoy

Jersey Hope Cunliffe (23 months). George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21

Photo: Julian Brown 30/05/21

4. George's Prom Convoy

Daniel James Jnr McGowan (16 months). George's Prom Convoy for George Hinds, the little boy who died in the Heysham gas explosion sets off from Morecambe FC. Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21

Photo: Picture by Julian Brown 30/05/21

