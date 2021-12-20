In pictures: Morecambe's first ever Santa dash was a big success

There was a snow machine, music and lots of festive fun to get everyone ready for Christmas.

Over 80 dashers turned up for the fun run down the promenade.

A spokesman for CancerCare said: "Huge thanks to everyone who helped make it a success, including Gareth James Sheppard for being MC and DJ, Coach Sheryl for getting everyone warmed up, FGH Security, R Leisure Hire, The Midland, Torrisholme Taps, and of course the fabulous volunteers!"

All the money raised will help CancerCare support people in the local community who are coping with cancer and bereavement at their Northumberland Street centre in Morecambe, and all their centres across Morecambe Bay.

