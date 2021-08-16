In pictures: Morecambe Music Festival 2021 rocked the town this weekend

Festival venues in Morecambe were packed from start to finish and it was a fabulous weekend of music and people coming out to enjoy themselves, said organiser Stuart Michaels.

Comedian Jon Richardson was spotted watching Leah Silva perform at The Station pub.

Organiser Stuart Michaels said: “This is without doubt the greatest one yet. I've had nothing but great feedback from most venues, party goers and musicians.

1. Morecambe Music Festival 2021 Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Constance Evans. Photo: Constance Evans Buy photo

2. Morecambe Music Festival 2021 Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Constance Evans. Photo: Constance Evans Buy photo

3. Morecambe Music Festival 2021 Morecambe Music Festival 2021. The Park Hotel with The Maverick on Friday evening. Picture by Andy Slack. Photo: Andy Slack Buy photo

4. Morecambe Music Festival 2021 Morecambe Music Festival 2021. A little lad enjoying the music festival at The Park Hotel with The Maverick on Friday evening. Picture by Andy Slack. Photo: Andy Slack Buy photo